24 Devastating Celebrity Breakups Of 2017: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd & More

Sadly, quite a few longtime celebrity relationships came to an end this year. As 2017 winds down, we’re looking back at the romances that just couldn’t last.

A number of beloved celeb couples bit the dust this year, and we’re reliving them all before 2017 comes to a close. First up, is Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, whose relationship had both ups and downs throughout the last 12 months. Their romance went public when they were photographed PDAing on a date night in January, and things escalated quickly — they even made their red carpet debut at a MAJOR event, the Met Gala, in May. Things seemed to be going great over the next several months, but in October, Sel was caught hanging out with her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, multiple days in a row. At the end of the month, it was confirmed that Selena and The Weeknd had ended their 10-month romance.

One of the most devastating and unexpected splits of the year, though, was Chris Pratt and Anna Faris‘. Out of nowhere, the couple took to social media to announce they were separating in August after six years of marriage. In their announcement, they vowed to work together to co-parent their son Jack, 5. On Dec. 1, Chris officially filed for divorce. Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s split was quite similar, as they shocked everyone that they were breaking up after eight years of marriage in September. The longtime lovers actually ended their relationship months before, and were able to keep it a secret as they privately dealt with co-parenting their son, Axl.

