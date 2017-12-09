Cardi B Is Instagram Queen of The Week — See Her Sexiest Photos

She’s conquered 2017 and now, Cardi B is the Instagram Queen of the Week. Check out the ‘Bodack Yellow’ rapper’s hottest looks, from her head down to her Louboutins!

Cardi B famously rocks “bloody shoes” (because Christian Louboutin shoes have a signature red heel) and she always looks bloody-well good whenever she uploads a new picture to her official Instagram account. Whether she’s wearing a jeweled sapphire Adidas track suit, thigh-high crimson heels (to match the red fringe on her outfit) or just a white sweater with jeans, Cardi is always dressing sharp. And, she also knows how to look like a million dollars while spending only a few bucks.

“You know what’s so crazy,” Cardi said in a Nov. 24 IG video. “100,000 on my wrist, but my outfit though, bitch? Sixty-dollars. Except for my shoes but let’s not talk about my shoes though. These glasses though? Ten dollars. Fashionova, baby. I’ma be on a budget until the day I die, bitch.” Oh, and the other reason why Cardi is the Instagram queen? She’s absolutely freakin’ hilarious. “I don’t even know how to tell time on this sh*t,” she said, looking at her $100k watch, “but it’s cool though, because I’ve got a phone, right?”

Though, Cardi knows that during certain occasions, it’s okay to treat herself. She and her fiancé, Offset, 25, are on track to spend over $1 million on their wedding. “I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000…it’s got to be extravagant,” she said while speaking on BBC Radio One on Nov. 28. She even admitted that even though Offset is pulling in more money than her, she’s doesn’t want him to pay for everything. Hey, judging by the success she achieved in 2017, it won’t be long when she’s rivaling Offset when it comes to her bank account.

As she raps on “Motorsport,” her collaboration with Migos (which includes her fiancé) and Nicki Minaj, 35, Cardi B doesn’t “want hear I’m actin’ different.” Even though she’s blown up like a supernova, Cardi still keeps it 100. Take, for instance, when she bumps into a celebrity like…Ed Sheeran. Cardi, just like any fan, takes a selfie and pops it up on the ‘gram. “London tings. Sooo dope and cool,” she captioned the Nov. 29 shot. So, along with her amazing looks, her hilarious videos, Cardi’s Instagram is also filled with her being a fan? All hail the Queen.

Check out of all of Cardi’s looks, HollywoodLifers. Is she your favorite Instagram queen?