Bella Hadid Crashes Anti-Trump Protest In A Red Carpet Gown Which Makes Her Our New Favorite Person

Bella Hadid showed up in all her red carpet gown glory at an anti-Trump rally outside the U.S. Embassy in London on Dec. 8 and we’re impressed! See her in action here!

Bella Hadid, 21, didn’t let her appearance stop her from standing up for what she believes in when she participated in an anti-Trump rally outside the U.S. Embassy in London on Dec. 8. The gorgeous model was wearing the same long red gown and white fur coat that she wore to celebrate the opening of Tag Heuer’s new London flagship earlier in the day and and she proudly marched for her beliefs. The protest was in response to Donald Trump‘s declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, which makes things between Israelis and Palestinians more controversial. Check out more of Bella’s best pics here!

Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid, is a Palestinian origin, so it’s no surprise that the cause is dear to her heart. The brunette beauty held up a sign that read “Free Palestine” as she marched outside with many others, not all using her celebrity to cast shadow on the rally. Although she’s used to being in front of cameras, this non-glamorous photo op definitely showed her dignity in her beliefs and made us love her even more than we already did!

Bella just appeared in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China last month and she looked hotter than ever! The sister of Gigi Hadid has had a very successful modeling career in 2017 and we can only imagine 2018 will be just as, if not more, successful for her. Whether she’s strutting down the runway or marching on the pavement, Bella sure does make us proud!

