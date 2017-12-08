Hoda Kotb: 5 Things To Know About ‘Today’ Anchor Who May Replace Matt Lauer

Hoda Kotb’s interim cohost position on the first hour of ‘Today’ may become permanent! Ratings are high with her in Matt Lauer’s seat! Learn more about this amazing journalist.

1. She’s already filling in for Matt Lauer: who could forget the stunning first five minutes of Today on November 29, when Hoda Kotb, 53 sat next to Savannah Guthrie and delivered the shocking news that Matt Lauer had been fired for alleged sexual misconduct. That moment will be remembered as one of the most stirring moments in journalism for decades. Since Matt’s forced departure, Hoda’s filled in and ratings have been higher than ever. While names like Craig Melvin and Carson Daly have floated as potential, permanent replacements, it makes much more sense to tag Hoda in.

People at NBC agree. “It’s a no-brainer. They 1,000 percent shouldn’t touch it. It’s working,” a source described as a “television veteran” told Vanity Fair. “If, in a few weeks, the ratings dip, then they can re-assess things and maybe bring on a few guys to see if there’s chemistry. In this climate, having two women who people seem to really like is a good thing. They’d be idiots to touch that.”

2. She’s already the cohost of Today‘s 10:00am hour: Hoda is best known for being the cohost of the always-entertaining Hoda & Kathie Lee hour on Today. Hoda and Kathie-Lee Gifford have hosted Today‘s fourth hour, at 10:00am, since 2007. The hour is considered the most fun part of Today. The women constantly have a glass of wine at their desk, are in charge of audience makeovers, and truly have a blast.

3. She does hard news, too: at the beginning of her career, Hoda was a correspondent and anchor for a local news channel. She also served as a correspondent in Egypt (Hoda is Egyptian) for CBS in the 1980s. Hoda has served as correspondents for NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC since 1998.

4. She’s a new mother: Hoda adopted a baby girl, named Haley Joy Kotb, in February 2017. She announced the happy news on Today.

5. She overcame breast cancer: Hoda battled breast cancer in 2007, and won. She underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. She documented her cancer battle and her surgical experiences on Today. Hoda announced that she was cancer free on the show, as well.

