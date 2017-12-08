What Is ‘The Four’? Everything To Know About Diddy’s New Singing Competition

‘The Four’ will debut in 2018, and you’re probably wondering what the show is all about. From the all-star panelists to the grand prize, here’s what you need to know about the game-changing series!

1. The Four: Battle for Stardom features an epic lineup of panelists. Sean “Diddy” Combs, 48, DJ Khaled, 42, Meghan Trainor, 23, and record producer Charlie Walk, 51, are the panelists. Fergie, 42, will be hosting the all-new singing competition, which premieres Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. “This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format,” Diddy said in a statement. “We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again. This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival.”

2. The Four starts where other singing competitions end. The panelists have selected four amazing singers from all genres. Each week, the singers will have to fight to stay on the show, as newcomers threaten to knock them out of the competition. The last singer standing will be winner of The Four. This is unlike any singing competition we’ve ever seen!

3. The initial contestants have been revealed! Alexis “Lex Lu” Boyd, 32, Blair Perkins, 25, Ash Minor, 23, and Elanese Lansen, 22, are the recording artists that will be competing on The Four.

4. The winner of The Four gets a pretty sick deal. The panelists will become key players on the winner’s team. They’ll strive to make the winner a breakout star. The winner will also be named an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist.

5. You won’t have to wait long to find out the winner! Unlike American Idol and The Voice, The Four is only a six-episode event series. The show knows you want to know the winner ASAP!

