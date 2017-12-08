Tyrese Swears He Didn’t Start ‘Beef’ With The Rock: I Got Offered A Spin-Off First

Tyrese Gibson just opened up about the cause of his beef with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Read his revealing interview here!

Looks like someone’s finally speaking out. While on Dish Nation and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Tyrese Gibson, 38, opened up about his ongoing beef with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45. “I want y’all to know that all of the beefin’ with The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] was literally an issue that I tried to keep off the record, [he] never hit me back, because I was trying my best to influence this dude,” Tyrese said. “Listen, I don’t wake up every day trying to figure out how to be more famous. Dwayne [Johnson], Vin Diesel, Will Smith, they’re all bona fide movie stars that probably turn down thirty, forty movies a year. That’s not my story.”

According to Tyrese, the root of his feud with Dwayne was over who got asked to do a spin-off first. “And people don’t know this, but me and Ludacris got offered a spin-off first,” Tyrese added. “I turned it down, Ludacris wanted to do it. I said, ‘Dog, listen, we cannot take 16 years of a multi-ethnic cast and a movie on the scale of a Fast and the Furious and decide to make a selfish move and make the franchise about us.’ But, I just want y’all to know that I had greater expectations of [The Rock] on an integrity level because dude, I’ve been doing this for fifteen years, you just got here.”

So, Tyrese was upset that he turned down a spin-off, but Dwayne didn’t? Is that really any reason to get angry at someone as dependably nice as The Rock? Despite his feud with The Rock, things are looking up for Tyrese. We reported earlier how Tyrese won big in court, after getting granted 50/50 custody of his child after an extremely vicious battle with his ex Norma Gibson. Click here to see pics of Tyrese and his wife Samantha Lee.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyrese and The Rock will ever put their differences aside and be friends again? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.