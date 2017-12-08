T.I. & Tiny: Their Super Sexy ‘Adults Only’ Christmas Eve Plans Revealed

T.I. and Tiny can’t stop their electric chemistry, even during the holidays. A source close to the two EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the two have plans to get naughty on Christmas Eve.

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, are going to be celebrating Christmas Eve in the sexiest way possible. A source close to the pair EXCLUSIVELY admitted to us that year after year, they always put the XXX in their X-Mas Eve celebrations. “Their tradition has always been to have a sexy Christmas Eve, after the presents are wrapped and the kids are in bed, they get their adult’s only time and exchange their private gifts,” our source dished. “They didn’t do it last year, they just were in the right head space, but this year is going to make up for it and then some.” Oh, dang, it is going down on Dec. 24!

So, what does Tiny have in store for T.I. this year? Apparently, she’s pulled out all the stops for him, our source said. “Tiny went all out on the sexiest Mrs. Clause costume, with garter belts and stockings and these amazing red Christian Louboutin thigh high boots that cost her over $2,000. T.I. is going to be one happy man on Christmas Eve,” our source added. We reported earlier how the pair’s intimacy has been “through the roof” ever since Tiny started going on tour and that she’s happy to be raking in the dough with performing.

As if their physical connection couldn’t get any more unrestrained, Tiny recently twerked on stage and revealed what she likes to do in the bedroom with her estranged husband. Click here to see the sexiest pics of Tiny after her dramatic split with T.I.

