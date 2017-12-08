‘The Bachelor’ season 22 is upon us. ABC has just released the names and photos of the beautiful women who are hoping to become Mrs. Arie Luyendyk Jr.! Meet the ladies now!

Season 22 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Only a few weeks separate us from our fave reality show, and now we have the names of all the women competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart this season. Arie, 36, is back for a second shot at love and hopes to find his soulmate on his journey as the Bachelor. Six years ago, Emily Maynard, 31, broke Arie’s heart when she chose Jef Holm, 27. Even though it wasn’t meant to be, the race car driver has yet to find a love like Emily’s since. He’s ready to open up his heart once again and find love.

During the premiere, Arie will meet up with one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples, Sean, 34, and Catherine Lowe, 31. Sean and Arie have been friends ever since they competed for Emily’s heart on season 8 of The Bachelorette. This time, Arie’s in the driver’s seat, and Sean gives him tips on how to juggle dating 29 women at the same time. Arie will give out that coveted “first impression” rose and eliminate 8 women on night one. Who do you think will make it? Check out pics of the ladies here and learn all about them, below!

Kendall, 26, creative director, Los Angeles, CA

Chelsea, 26, real estate executive assistant, Portland, ME

Bibiana, 30, executive assistant, Miami Beach, FL

Seinne, 27, commercial real estate manager, Newport Beach, CA

Rebekah, 26, nanny, Los Angeles, CA

Valerie, 25, server, Nashville, TN

Amber, 29, business owner, Denver, CO

Annaliese, 32, event designer, San Francisco, CA

Ashley, 25, real estate agent, West Palm Beach, FL

Brianna, 25, sports reporter, Portland, OR

Brittane, 27, marketing manager, Los Angeles, CA

Brittany, 30, tech recruiter, Austin, TX

Caroline, 26, realtor, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

D’nysha, 30, orthopedic nurse, Anderson, SC

Jacqueline, 30, research coordinator, New York, NY

Jenna, 28, social media manager, Raleigh, NC

Jennifer, 25, graphic designer, Chicago, IL

Jessica, 26, television host, Santa Monica, CA

Krystal, 30, fitness coach, San Diego, CA

Lauren B., 25, technology salesperson, Dallas, TX

Lauren G., 26, executive recruiter, Los Angeles, CA

Lauren J., 33, recent master’s graduate, New Roads, LA

Lauren S., 31, social media manager, Dallas, TX

Alison, 27, personal stylist, Dallas, TX

Maquel, 23, photographer, Orem, UT

Marikh, 27, restaurant owner, Salt Lake City, UT

Olivia, 23, marketing associate, Chicago, IL

Rebecca, 27, publicist, Minneapolis, MN

Tia, 26, physical therapist, Weiner, AR

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win Arie’s heart? Let us know!