Louisiana Teen Whipped 50 Times By Dad For Downloading Snapchat — See Video

Alex J. Harrison, 30, was arrested on Dec 4, after a video on Facebook showed him allegedly beating a teenage girl for downloading Snapchat. Alex was filmed, by an unknown individual, standing over the young girl and striking her with a belt at least 50 times. He arrogantly shared the video on Facebook saying, “She wanna be grown, she getting her a** whooped and her hair bald. School is for work not f****** Snapchat. She ain’t got no business with no damn snap anyway. Stay tuned.” See video below.

Throughout the video, the teen can be seen screaming and crying into her hands. Alex identified her as a 9th grader. She looks about 14 to 15-years-old and is wearing a Despicable Me t-shirt. She was defenseless against Harrison as he ignored her pain and repeatedly shouted, “you want to be grown?” He then directed the child into another room where he shaved her head. He justified his actions by saying, “This is what it means to be grown.”

According to The Natchez Democrat, the Ferriday Police Department said the video was proof of child abuse. “After reviewing the video, from my experience in the business, we determined the child was abused,” said Detective Richard Madison of Louisiana.

We aren’t certain the girl in the video is Harrison’s daughter, but photographs of a girl around the same age are posted to his social media pages. Alex was arrested on child cruelty charges and the footage is still under investigation, according to The Daily Mail.

