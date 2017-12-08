Sugarland Confirms Return To Music After 5 Years: New Single Coming This Month

It’s official: New music from Sugarland is coming for the first time in five years! Here’s everything you need to know about the country duo’s comeback.

Sugarland’s new single “Still The Same” is coming on Dec. 21! The country duo announced on Dec. 8 that they will be making a comeback asa group starting this year, and their fans are STOKED. “We said new music before the end of the year and we meant it!” the pair tweeted.”Thrilled to announce our new single #StillTheSame will be available December 21.” Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have also booked an epic New Year’s Eve gig — they’ll be performing on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve along with Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas. Plus, they’re currently working on their new album and planning tour dates for 2018, t00!

“We are thrilled for fans to hear our new music,especially the new single,” Jennifer said in a statement. “The title of the song is so meaningful to us as we want fans to know, we are still the same, we are still the same Sugarland they’ve known and loved.” There’s no album release date just yet, but we will be keeping our ears open! “We want to finish where we left off,” Kristian added. “We always knew we were going to make music again, so this has been the best of both worlds. We were able to take time to feel our personal passions, and we’re excited to come back together to create music as a band again.”

During their hiatus, Jennifer and Kristian both pursued solo careers. However, they made a surprise appearance at the CMA Awards in November, which had fans speculating that we’d begin to see more of them again. The group’s last album, The Incredible Machine, was released in 2010, so these upcoming new songs are long overdue!

We said new music before the end of the year and we meant it! Thrilled to announce our new single #StillTheSame will be available December 21. Pre-save it now on @Spotify ! 👉 https://t.co/9IPLYQIDw9 pic.twitter.com/bDgqSmQQSW — Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) December 8, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for new music from Sugarland!?