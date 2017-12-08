Sofia Richie, 19, Shows Off Flawless Bare Booty In Sheer Thong Swimsuit

Beach bum! Sophia Richie was spotted on Miami Beach bearing it all in a white thong bikini, during a rare day out without Scott Disick. See the sexy pics here!

Sofia Richie, 19, showed off her flawless bum and hardcore abs in a sexy white thong swimsuit. Can we get her fitness routine? She pulled the look together with tinted shades, gold bangles and a pair of trendy Givenchy slides. The daughter of Lionel Richie, 68, took a solo trip to the beach, where she had a relaxing day of sunbathing, swimming and jet skiing. SEE MORE PICS HERE!

Sofia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, 34, was M.I.A., but fear not, the two were spotted showing a lot of PDA at the South Beach Art Basel Kick-Off party by DuJour Magazine on Dec. 6 and an Art Basel cocktail hour on Dec. 7. DuJour Magazine honored Sofia as their cover star and Scott was right by her side to support. The new couple took selfies, walked arm in arm and shared a few kisses.

The two have become a quite an item. According to People , Richie has made a positive impact on Scott’s life. “She’s been great for him,” a source explained. Scott is known for his fast lifestyle and party boy reputation, but that may change now that things are getting serious with Sofia. He’s been filmed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians struggling with commitment issues with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and battling alcoholism. He has three children with reality tv star, Kourtney: Mason, Penelope and Reign. We hope that Sofia will continue to push Scott to be better.

