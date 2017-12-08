Teen Cheerleader & Football Player Named As Victims In Tragic NM High School Shooting

Casey Marquez and Francisco Fernandez are now identified as the two teenagers killed in the shooting at Aztec High in NM. Learn more about them, and the shooting, here.

Two students were killed in a shooting on the morning of December 7 at Aztec High School in Aztec, New Mexico. The two victims have been identified as students Casey Marquez and Francisco Fernandez, a cheerleader and football player, respectively. The suspected shooter is also dead, and it’s unclear how he was killed — wether it was self-inflicted or otherwise. Police have not released his identity or any information about the killer, save for that he was male. They didn’t specify whether or not he was a student, and a motive for the shooting, which occurred around 8:00am, has not been determined.

“Today was a hard day for San Juan County. We would like to thank everyone that sent prayers and donations to Aztec High School students and staff, as well as first responders,” the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. “There was a great turn out at the vigil tonight at Minium Park and we appreciate the show of support. We are now prepared to release the names of the victims. Please come together as a community and pray for the families of Casey Marquez and Francisco Fernandez, who were killed in the tragedy at Aztec High School today.”

Students were in class when the shooting started, according to Aztec police. The department said that by the time they forced their way into the high school, the suspected shooter was already dead. A sophomore at Aztec High, Garrett Parker, told CNN that he and his classmates at first thought the gunshots were “someone punching lockers.” He said that they realized it was actually gunshots as the suspect got closer to their classroom.

His class was told to hide until officials made them evacuate the building. As they were walking out of the building before eventually being sent to a park to meet their families, Garrett told CNN that officials said not to look to the left because there was a body. It’s unknown whose body it was.

