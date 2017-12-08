Matt Lauer: Will He Return To The Spotlight In New TV Spot? — His Plans Revealed

Will Matt Lauer get a new job in TV after being fired from the ‘Today’ Show? Here’s how he’s reportedly planning on spending his time following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Matt Lauer has remained fairly low-key since his firing from the Today Show on Nov. 30, escaping to the Hamptons to avoid the chaos of New York City — and he may not be coming back anytime soon, according to a new report. “Matt has no intention of returning to public life,” Page Six reports. “He plans to disappear and play golf. He wants to be a regular joe. To play golf and stay in the Hamptons. He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign. He is going to stick to his one statement and not address the allegations further.”

One day after he was let go from his anchoring job for alleged sexual misconduct, Matt released a statement, in which he apologized for his actions. He said that some of the things being said about him were “untrue or mischaracterized,” but admitted that there was “enough truth” to the stories out there to make him feel “embarrassed and ashamed.” Matt was let go from NBC after an unnamed employee came forward and accused him of “inappropriate sexual behavior.” It was later revealed that the alleged sexual misconduct took place during the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. After that, more women came forward to reveal similarly shocking tales, including one who said that Matt allegedly dropped his pants and showed her his penis in his office. All of Matt’s accusers have remained anonymous at this point.

Meanwhile, Matt’s wife, Annette Roque, has been spotted without her wedding ring in the aftermath of this scandal, and a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that their marriage is “basically over.” It’s expected that divorce proceedings will happen in the New Year.

