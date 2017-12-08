Matt Lauer & Wife Annette Roque: Why They’re Back To Living Together After Taking Off Rings

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque have reportedly returned home to the Hamptons to live together. Are they working on their marriage after she took off her ring?

When Matt Lauer, 59, was fired from the Today show for alleged sexual misconduct, he gave a statement saying, in part, that, “repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.” It appears that he’s living up to that promise, spending time with his family, especially wife Annette Roque, 51, according to an anonymous source who spoke to Page Six. “I wouldn’t make a 20-year promise,” the source said, regarding Matt’s promise to stay out of the spotlight. But they added that Matt “wants to focus on his family. Matt’s rep did not immediately respond to HollywoodLife for a request for comment.

Another anonymous source told Page Six that right now, Matt “wants to be a regular Joe. To play golf and stay in the Hamptons. He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign. He is going to stick to his one statement and not address the allegations further.” Meanwhile, Matt is back in the family’s home in Sag Harbor, NY, after reportedly living in their apartment in New York City. Annette is also home after heading to her native Netherlands after Matt’s firing with the children. “She’s back in the Hamptons to take care of the kids,” the source said.

Matt and Annette living together under one roof comes after Annette was spotted not wearing her wedding ring. Matt hasn’t taken his off yet, or at least not when cameras were watching. He was spotted recently wearing it while golfing in Sag Harbor. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Matt’s working hard to heal his marriage after his alleged sexual harassment scandal.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Matt and Annette will get divorced, or try to work things out? Let us know.