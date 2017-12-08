Marcus Kowal Debuts New Baby, 4 Mos., 15 Months After Son Killed By Drunk Driver

This is so bittersweet! MMA Fighter Marcus Kowal shares how the birth of his new baby, Nico, has helped his family heal after losing son Liam.

Marcus Kowal, 39, and partner Mishel Eder tragically lost their 15-month-old son, Liam, to a drunk driving accident in California in 2016. Liam was struck by a car while crossing the street with his 15-year-old aunt. Officers reported that they found the two victims lying in the street. Liam was taken to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, where doctors declared him brain dead. Today, the couple appeared on a new episode of The Doctors where they debuted their adorable new son, Nico, and shared what life has been like since Liam’s tragic death. “He’s been a blessing [Nico] and he has really helped us on this healing journey,” Mishel said. SEE MORE PICS HERE!

Mishel also added, “It’s important for him to know that he’s his own person and he never feels that he lives in the shadow of his brother, but he’s proud of his older brother and knows of his older brother.” Marcus also explained the meaning behind Liam’s name and how it has made his time on Earth even more meaningful. “The reason why we chose Liam was it means “the people’s protector,” when we named him- and this was not the way we had hoped for him to be a protector-but he’s already saved lives directly by donating his organs but also from the people that reached out to us around the world pledging to never drink and drive again.”

Baby Nico is 4-months-old and has brought Marcus and family hope and peace. Marcus shared a beautiful message on Facebook in honor of Nico’s birth reading, “Today your little brother was born Liam. His name is Nico. Your name means “the people’s protector.” Your little brother’s name means “the people’s victory.”

