Kylie Jenner Debuts Massive Xmas Tree: But Is It Another Hint She’s Having A Baby Girl?

Kylie Jenner, 20, is going all out for Christmas this year — she even called in family friend, Jeff Leatham, the artistic director of the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, to help decorate her home for the holiday. That included, of course, a massive Christmas tree, which Kylie debuted on Instagram Dec. 7. The 20-foot tall green and white tree is lit up to perfection, and features massive ornaments from top to bottom.”Thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dream come true!” Kylie captioned the pic.”20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life!’ Her decorations also include garland resting across a table in the living room.

Take a close look at the photo, though, because some fans are convinced the tree and Instagram post could be SO much more than just a way for Kylie to show off her home. The huge ornaments on the tree are all different shades of pink, which many fans think could mean Kylie’s hinting that the gender of her baby is a girl. Plus, she included a pink bow in the caption of the tree photo, which may be more evidence! The beauty guru has hinted that she’s pregnant with a girl with pink references like this various times throughout her pregnancy, but has yet to openly discuss the baby in any way.

Ever since news broke that Kylie was pregnant in September, she’s been VERY careful about keeping a low profile, and has only had her body photographed below her chest on a handful of occasions…while wearing super baggy clothing. We’re waiting, Kylie…

