Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Covers Belly In ‘Star Wars’ Shirt While Shopping: New Baby Bump Pics

Kim Kardashian’s surrogate’s out & about! The pregnant women who’s reportedly carrying baby West #3 was seen grocery shopping on a motorized cart. See the pics!

Looks like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West‘s, 40, baby daughter could arrive any day now! After all, the couple’s surrogate, who has not been named, was seen running errands, and she appears ready to give birth in just a few weeks! The photos, which are reportedly of the surrogate, show the very pregnant woman riding a motorized scooter outside of a Costco in California. They were snapped on Dec. 7, and Kimye’s third little one is due to arrive in January. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF KIM’S SURROGATE.

The best part of the photos though, is that the surrogate is rocking a Star Wars T-shirt, and it’s pretty brilliant! The top features the Death Star from the movies, which looks like a giant white beach ball. Over the image the shirt reads, “That’s no moon,” which is not only a line from the first movie, but, in terms of the T-shirt, it also hilariously references the surrogate’s baby bump. Pretty amazing, right? We love that Kim’s surrogate seems to be a Star Wars fan! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

Along with her tee, the woman wore cuffed light-wash jeans, a baseball cap, and sneakers. Apparently she wanted to keep things casual AND take it easy, because instead of walking through the Costco, the expectant mother rolled in on a scooter — and she did not leave empty-handed! The woman emerged with a cart full of Cheez-Its, Tyson chicken nuggets, pretzels, orange juice, clementines, and a large pack of strawberries. See? Celebs’ surrogates are just like us!

Kim and Kanye are already the proud parents to daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 2. And they’re very excited about expanding their brood! Since Kim was advised by doctors to not give birth again, she and Kanye decided to seek out a surrogate. When they found the woman who’s now carrying their child, the woman didn’t know at first that she’d be working for the Kardashian-Wests. “She didn’t know at the beginning,” Kim revealed during her appearance on the talk show The Real.

“You can do it totally anonymously — you could go that route, and I just felt like I wanted whoever’s carrying my baby, like what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband? And what if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby?” Kim added that she also wanted to develop a relationship with the woman. “I wanted to give them that choice and be proud and on the same page and I wanted a relationship with her.”

So what happened when the woman found out she’d be carrying Kim’s baby? “She was really excited!” the reality star explained. “She was someone that had watched the show, not like a super fan or anything — that would have been uncomfortable — but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it. So she was really proud to do it, really excited.”

