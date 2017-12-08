Katie Couric ‘Incredibly’ Upset Over Matt Lauer Accusations: She Breaks Her Silence

Katie Couric is shocked about the sexual harassment allegations made against her former co-host Matt Lauer. The journalist revealed she’s ‘incredibly’ upset on Dec. 8.

Katie Couric, 60, worked closely with Matt Lauer, 59, for 15 years on the Today show, so of course she’s taken aback by the shocking rumors swirling around her disgraced former co-host — just like the rest of us. She finally broke her silence on Dec. 8, days after he was fired for alleged sexual misconduct. When a fan asked about her thoughts on Lauer’s termination under one of her Instagram photos, she used it as an opportunity to clear the air, but she didn’t dish all of her thoughts yet. “It’s incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I’m ready to,” she wrote. “Thanks for your interest.” Katie co-hosted the Today show with the veteran anchor from 1991 to 2006. See pics of Matt on the Today show over the years, here.

Lauer was let go from his long-running position at NBC last week, on Nov. 29. Chairman Andy Lack informed the company about their decision via an email memo. “We received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” a snippet of the email read. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.” After the news broke, more reports surfaced as more victims came forward with allegations of sexual harassment aginst the disgraced TV host. One jaw-dropping report claimed Lauer allegedly called a female employee to his office and even “dropped his pants, showing her his penis.”