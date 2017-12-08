‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Kailyn Slams Javi As A ‘B**** Boy’ During Child Support Battle

Oh snap! Kailyn and Javi didn’t hold anything back during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ when they engaged in a heated battle over child support.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, who are parents to 4-year-old Lincoln, couldn’t come to an agreement on their child support problem, during the Dec. 8 episode of Marriage Boot Camp. Javi wants Kailyn to give him money, while he helps raise their son, but she thinks he just wants her money as a way to further control her. “This is ridiculous! You want to take me for child support because of your own greed,” Kailyn said, as tears streamed down her face. “You want to take me for child support because you want to prove a point, because of your pride, because you want to control the situation. It’s 50/50 custody.”

Unsurprisingly, Javi didn’t agree with Kailyn. He clapped back, saying, “It’s either you and me have a conversation about it or our attorneys have a conversation about it.” And as she walked away from the conversation, he added, “I’m telling you I’d rather have a conversation with you.” But Kailyn was so heated at that point, that a one-on-one conversation wasn’t possible. She even called him a “bitch boy”!

Fortunately, the Teen Mom 2 stars eventually met up with the show’s counselors, Dr. V and Dr. Ish, who asked them to think things through and attempt to find a solution to their disagreement. “We heard you guys talk about child support and what you don’t want to have happen is this relationship affect the health of your child,” Dr. V said. “He brings a lot of extra things that don’t need to be involved with Lincoln,” Kailyn explained.

“He can say it involves Lincoln, but it doesn’t because I’ve already been through it one time with my previous relationship,” Kailyn added in regards to her relationship with her other ex Jo Rivera (they share son Isaac). “It was me grabbing at straws, whatever I could use because I wasn’t over my son’s father.” As Javi listened, his eyes watered up.

“Right, and so what you’ve got to understand is that Javi is not over you,” Dr. Ish said, and boy was she right.

