Jordin Sparks Gushes Over ‘Smooth’ 1st Pregnancy & ‘Great’ Husband, But Do They Have A Name?

In just a few short months, Jordin Sparks, 27, is going to be a mom! The singer announced her pregnancy — and her marriage — just last month, but already she knows her unborn son will have her husband, Dana Isaiah, wrapped around his little finger! Not only that, but Jordin and her man have been thinking about baby names too. Unfortunately for us though, the American Idol alum is remaining tight-lipped about her final moniker choices — at least for now. “Yes to names, no to telling,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY while also discussing her U.S. Cellular partnership and The Future of Good Program. What she COULD reveal though is what an awesome dad she knows Dana will be.

“We are just excited to meet him and are loving the journey,” Jordin gushed. “[Dana’s] going to be a great dad. I’ve seen him with my nieces and his nephew and they just adore him. This little one will have Dana wrapped around his finger 100 percent!” Aw! As for Jordin, she’s still amazed that she’s going to be a mom. “I’m still in the ‘I can’t believe it mode’ while also in the ‘this is so exciting phase,'” she told us when asked if her pregnancy still felt surreal. “Yes, we’re still taking it all in. One day at a time!” And so far, so good! After all, Jordin admitted that her pregnancy has been relatively easy.

“Pregnancy is going smoothly, which makes me very happy because I’ve heard horror stories of morning sickness and I’m just grateful I didn’t get it,” she revealed, adding that she’s been craving a salty favorite of hers. “I’ve always loved pickles but now my love for them has grown doubly!” On Thanksgiving day, Jordin and Dana revealed via Instagram that they’re having a baby BOY, and Jordin shared with us that they are excited about the possibility of him being into sports one day. But more so than that, Jordin is convinced her son will be JUST like his father!

“Dana and I are very excited about the prospect of sports for sure,” the star said. “He’s going to be a mini-me of his dad, I just know it.” We have a feeling though that Jordin will inspire the little one in her own special way too though. After all, the singer has always been passionate about setting a good example for kids. “The core of who I am has always been about encouraging the youth to go out and be the change they want to see and to make a difference. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or your age, you can do it,” Jordin told us, while explaining how the Boys & Girls Club has impacted her life.

“This partnership made perfect sense to me. The Boys & Girls Clubs that Ive been able to visit over the past decade always overwhelm me with emotion,” Jordin explained. “The staff care so much about the kids and believe in them. For kids to have a place where they feel safe and inspired is so important and I always love to go see what they’re doing. US Cellular donated 10,000 dollars to the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club I visited last week and I know thats going to make a huge difference for them.”

When asked if Jordin and Dana want a big family one day, the star replied, “We’ll start with one and see how that goes!” Sounds like a plan to us! But either way, Jordin is clearly a huge advocate of children and their importance to the world. “They are going to be our future leaders, teachers, engineers, and doctors. Why wouldn’t we take every chance we’ve got to show them we believe in them?” she said. We couldn’t agree more!

