Are Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Really Engaged? — The Truth Behind Her Diamond Ring

Are wedding bells ringing? Rihanna sparked engagement rumors with her new flame Hassan Jameel when she was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring on Dec. 6. Now, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if the couple has plans to walk down the aisle!

Boys, don’t cry out your eyes just yet. Even though Rihanna, 29, was spotted with a glamorous sparkler on THAT finger in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, she’s not exchanging her vows with Hassan Jameel anytime soon. “Rihanna is not actually engaged,” a source close to the songstress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If she were engaged, she would let the whole world know about it pretty quickly. That is news she would love to share with her family, friends and fans. They have been spending time together and Rihanna would love to get serious, but right now she is just toying with people. She loves the attention she gets wearing a big ring like that and she is trying to send a not-so-subtle message to Hassan too.” See Rihanna’s sexiest pics, right here.

“Rihanna wants him to get caught up in the excitement and have him thinking about putting a ring on it asap,” our insider added. “She thinks Hassan is really hot, she is totally into him and they have an amazing connection.” It looks like the chemistry between RiRi and the billionaire is still off the charts, especially after their PDA-filled date. The Barbadian beauty was seen sitting on Hassan’s lap and the two were locking lips all night long during their Halloween bowling session. The power couple has been going strong since Jun. 2017, when they were first spotted getting hot and heavy in Spain.

The lovebirds clearly enjoy having fun together, whether it’s going out for a bite of Chinese food at 2 AM or on a romantic stroll. On their recent date night, “Rihanna actually bowled pretty well and she definitely wasn’t shy about rubbing it in Hassan’s face,” an eyewitness shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Whenever she would bowl a strike she’d scream, ‘I do this sh*t!’ and Hassan would just laugh and give her a kiss. Hassan really looked to actually embrace her competitiveness. He often marveled in the way she strutted off the lane back to the booth.” Relationship goals!

