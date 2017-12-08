Instagram Beauty Star, 19, Told To Kill Herself For ‘Lying About Her Looks’ & Now She’s Fired Back

Victoria Katei, an Instagram influencer, has been dealing with hateful messages, but her response absolutely shut down the haters. Read her inspiring reply here.

While no one should have to put up with bullying ever, this young Instagram star’s response to negativity was downright inspiring. Social media influencer and chemistry student Victoria Katei, 19, has had to endure taunts on her Instagram account, even people who have told her to kill herself for “lying” about her looks with her makeup use, but she’s clapping back with the classiest response ever. In a recent post, the self-described makeup enthusiast with over 50,000 flowers wrote, “Accounts have been posting pictures of me with makeup versus no makeup telling me I’m a catfish and that I’m hideous. People in the comments telling me to kill my self because I’m lying about my looks. Telling me that no one will love me because I’m so ugly and have to wear makeup to cover my ‘real face’. And as this has happened I learned what people say about you has so much more to do with them as a person than it does you as an individual.” Check out more of Victoria’s Instagram photos below and read her entire inspirational message.

Victoria went on to make it clear she uses makeup for herself and herself alone, not to impress anyone else. “First I want to clarify: I love the way I look in makeup and out of makeup. I don’t wear makeup to hide or to ‘catfish’ people because I don’t give a shit what any guy or girl has to say about how I look,” Victoria added. Victoria wrapped her message, writing, “[M]akeup is a passion of mine and this is the platform I choose to express that and if you don’t like that feel free to unfollow because I’m never going to apologize for being me.”

Way to put the haters in their place, Victoria. In a world where bullying can lead to suicide, your message of strength is truly admirable. Click here to see all the biggest makeup and hair trends of 2016.

