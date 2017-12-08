Hoda Kotb ‘Would Love’ To Keep Matt Lauer’s Position At ‘Today’ Show: She Wants It ‘Bad’

Word has it, Hoda Kotb is fighting hard to keep Matt Lauer’s old position on the ‘Today’ show! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Ever since Matt Lauer, 59, lost his job on the Today show on Nov. 29, an endless list of names have been thrown around concerning who might be up to filling his shoes on the long-running daytime show, including everyone from Anderson Cooper, 50, to Megyn Kelly, 47. Now, according to our sources, one individual has been personally lobbying for the gig — Hoda Kotb, 53! She’s been filling in since the disgraced TV personality was dropped and we’re hearing that she’s angling to make it a full-time job! But loads of other talented stars are giving Hoda some competition! Take a look back at Matt’s career in photos right here!

“Hoda would love to get Matt‘s job,” an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is a total team player and will do whatever is asked by the network. Sitting in the main seat on the biggest morning show on TV has been a dream of hers forever and she is desperate to stay in Matt‘s chair. Hoda is doing everything she can to insure that her temporary status becomes full time. Deep down she wants this job bad. She knows now that the current ratings are in her favor since she has been filling in, and she will be disappointed if the job slips into someone else’s hands.”

Another individual who is considered a likely possibility for Matt’s replacement is Craig Melvin. He’s already a co-host on the Today show’s Saturday edition and is an anchor on MSNBC Live. Only time will tell if Hoda is here to stay!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Would you like Hoda to take over Matt’s job or would someone else be a better fit? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!