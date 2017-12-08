The tension between Barbie and Elise boils over in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 8 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen.’ They fight in front of Cheryl Burke, and things get really awkward.

The fight for control in the kitchen is on in this week’s Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars. Barbie and Elise don’t want to listen to each other, and that makes things really tense for everyone. Everything just gets even more awkward when dinner is served to DWTS pro Cheryl Burke and her guests. Barbie walks over and asks how their duck tastes. When they say it’s “a little too pink,” Barbie starts saying she can fix it. Cheryl and the others say it’s fine, but Barbie doesn’t listen. “Barbie, he said no,” Elise says, and then Barbie storms off. Elise apologizes profusely to the guests.

Here’s the thing, Barbie still doesn’t listen. She asks Elise to garnish the duck, even though the guests said they didn’t want another cooked duck. Chef Gordon Ramsay notices the drama going down and tells them to knock it off. They’re embarrassing themselves in front of guests!

“You’re a liar, but it will all come out,” Elise yells as Barbie. Eventually, Gordon pulls her into another room. He tells them to “sort it out” now. They continue to fight, and Elise calls Barbie “crazy.”

Also during the episode, special guest judge and fish-cooking expert, Chef Michael Cimarusti, helps Chef Ramsay decide which team will be chartered in a private jet to Las Vegas, invited to stay overnight at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas and ride the world’s tallest Ferris wheel. The losing team will be stuck preparing for the delivery of hundreds of pounds of fish and eating a repulsive lunch. During dinner service, the chefs aim to impress a host of VIP guests, including actor Aleks Paunovic, rapper E-40, and actor Dan Bucatinsky. The new episode of Hell’s Kitchen airs Friday, December 8, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

