Blake Shelton makes Gwen Stefani swoon like no one else. During her new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Gwen gushes about her ‘sexy’ man in a way she never has before!

Gwen Stefani, 48, is a woman in love! While Gwen and Ellen DeGeneres, 59, were talking about the drama surrounding Blake Shelton’s “Sexiest Man Alive” cover for PEOPLE, Gwen admitted exactly what she finds sexy about her man. “If you think about it…what defines sexy? It’s really so personal. And for me, it’s really that big old heart and that sense of humor,” she says. “He doesn’t even take himself seriously, and he’s such an incredible person, so it works out. That’s sexy, to me it is.”

Isn’t Gwen the sweetest when she talks about Blake? HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen finds Blake, 41, so sexy because he’s given her “love that she has never experienced before” and “loves her children.” Blake and Gwen have a perfect little family. Gwen and her kids — Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma — spend a lot of time with Blake in his native Oklahoma. Gwen told Marie Claire and she and the boys “cook and get muddy and dirty” with Blake. “Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place,” she said. Aw!

Blake dotes on Gwen’s kids like they’re his own. He admitted in his PEOPLE magazine interview that his dad instincts have really kicked in since getting to know Gwen’s boys. He really is so good with them. Gwen and Blake are not engaged yet, but they’ve already started discussing having kids. “Gwen desperately wants a girl, and Blake is on board, as long as it’s a healthy baby,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

