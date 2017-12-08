Ed Sheeran Makes Royally Awkward Faux Pas While Meeting Prince Charles — What Happened?

Ed Sheeran broke royal protocol while meeting Prince Charles and accidentally made a no-no during their handshake. Find out what’s making royalists face-palm.

Ed Sheeran, 26, was presented with one of the greatest honors a British citizen could receive on December 7. The “The Shape Of You” singer was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Prince Charles, who bestowed upon him the MBE for his “services to music and charity.” So cool! Ed was obviously overjoyed and honored by the distinction handed down by the royal family, and was a perfect gentleman during the ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Turns out that politeness was his downfall. While shaking Prince Charles’ hand, Ed innocently grabbed Charles’ lower arm. Oh honey, no. It seems like a perfectly nice gesture that would be welcomed by anyone else, but it’s a major royal faux pas. You’re not supposed to touch a member of the royal family aside from a formal handshake. The more you know! See the pic below.

Charles doesn’t seem offended by the move, though. He was smiling back at Ed. Honestly, members of the royal family are just regular people. He probably doesn’t care (and was probably excited he got to meet Ed). While we have a little secondhand embarrassment for Ed, he’s taking it all in stride. It’s not like he punched the dude in the face or something!

Someone must have let him in on the gaffe, because he discussed it on the Today show the next day: “[I] shook the prince’s hand and talked to him for a little bit,” he told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. “Apparently, I did a big faux pas, though. I shook his hand and then grabbed it and you’re not meant to do that.” He definitely won’t do it again if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take him up on his offer to play at their wedding!

