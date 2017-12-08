Did Khloe Kardashian Just Confirm Pregnancy With Message To ‘Daddy’ Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian tagged Tristan Thompson in an Instagram comment and her message to him will have you believing she’s officially pregnant. Read it here!

When it comes to her prospective pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been silent as the crypt… until now. Khloe took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself in a sweat suit complete with fishnet patterns on the sides. She captioned the photo, writing, “I LOVE any cute sweat suit set! But Im obsessing over this @goodamerican fishnet set!! Easy but always cute though!” However, the real interesting drama went down in the comment section. Not only did Khloe tag her beau Tristan Thompson, 26, she also wrote him the following message: “Hey daddy.” Um, what? Did Khloe, who has been more secretive than the CIA about her potential pregnancy, just announce she is expecting on Instagram by calling Tristan the father of her unborn child? After all this secrecy?

Then again, “daddy” could just be a pet name for Tristan. We reported recently how Khloe wore the most baby bump-concealing outfit she has ever worn yet, donning a full coat. However, are her days of hiding her alleged bump done? Is this “daddy” message the big announcement we’ve all been waiting for? Time will tell, but this is the best evidence we have to go on so far.

In addition, there was a report that Khloe is planning a small, intimate wedding to Tristan following giving birth to her baby. However, first things first… Khloe has got to say definitively that she is pregnant. Not on Instagram, not in a social media comment. She has to say outright one way or another. Click here to the sexiest pics of the Kardashians and Jenners of all-time.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is the definitive proof of Khloe’s pregnancy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.