College Football Bowl Schedule: When Are The Games & What Matches You Should Watch

Are you ready for some college football? The 2017-18 NCAA Bowl season kicks off on Dec. 16. With so many games, check out the full schedule and which matches you definitely have to watch.

For college football fanatics, December is the most wonderful time of year. With Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanza comes interceptions, sacks and touchdowns, as the NCAA caps off its season with a cornucopia full of football. 40 bowl games will take place from Dec. 16 to Jan. 8, with Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia battling for national title at the start of 2018. Yet, there are so many other gridiron showdowns worth your attention besides the playoff. Along with the full schedule (see below) here are a few recommended games worth catching (or, at least, worth DVRing for later)

COTTON BOWL: Alabama’s inclusion in the playoff shocked some because they had fewer “quality wins” than Ohio State, per Deadspin, but the Buckeyes had more overall losses than the Crimson Tide. The mystical college football ranking system (which is probably a Magic 8-Ball duct-taped to Ouija board being operated by a trio of cat) put the Buckeyes up against the USC Trojans. With neither team winning the title, expect them to go out and steal the spotlight.

ORANGE BOWL: Clemson destroyed the Miami Hurricanes at the end of the regular season, sending the ‘Canes out of the playoffs and into the Orange Bowl. They’ll try to recover from this humiliation by beating Wisconsin’s sassy badgers (they’re so sassy!) It’s expected to be a defensive showdown, according to ESPN, which is always fun to watch…right?

ROSE BOWL / SUGAR BOWL: Let’s talk about these games. Having gone to colleges whose primary sports were hockey and the “100m Find A Decent Spot In Student Parking Lot B”-dash, I never had the pleasure(?) of catching football fever. I never got up at 6am on a Saturday morning to paint my half-naked body a certain color before gathering with thousands of similarly hued individuals, all for the sole purpose of shouting at my fellow students to RUN FASTER. Tragic, right? So, I approach all these games with a mix of bewilderment and envy, especially when observing the passion fans of the Clemson Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide feel for their respective teams. So, for them, I’m happy that these two teams will meet again.

The Sugar Bowl will act as the rubber match, as Clemson and Alabama met in the College Football Playoff championship game for the past two years. With the Tigers and Tide each taking a title, this semi-final will determine who is truly the better team…until next season. On the other end of the bracket, the Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs will light up the Rose Bowl. With Clemson expecting to blow by Alabama, the real championship drama is between the Oklahoma-Georgia.

Honorable Mentions:

FIESTA BOWL / ARIZONA BOWL / SUN BOWL: Formerly called the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl, I’m reminded how Tempe, Arizona used to lower a giant tortilla, instead of a ball, to kick off the New Year. Oh, Arizona (full disclosure: I was born in Tucson.) Well, there is no Arizona team in the Fiesta Bowl, as it’s the Washington Huskies against Penn State. Speaking of which, there are no Arizonan squads in the ARIZONA bowl, as Utah State meets New Mexico State. However, the Arizona State Sun Devils are competing against NC State in the Sun Bowl, so that’s something.

Here’s the full schedule (courtesy of NCAA.com). Find your favorite school and see when they’re playing.

CELEBRATION BOWL

North Carolina A&T vs. Grambling State

Dec. 16, 2017 | 12 p.m. ET on ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

Troy vs. North Texas

Dec. 16, 2017 | 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

CURE BOWL

Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky

Dec. 16, 2017 | 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

LAS VEGAS BOWL

Oregon vs. No. 25 Boise State

Dec. 16, 2017 | 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

NEW MEXICO BOWL

Marshall vs. Colorado State

Dec. 16, 2017 | 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

CAMELLIA BOWL

Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State

Dec. 16, 2017 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

BOCA RATON BOWL

Akron vs. Florida Atlantic

Dec. 19, 2017 | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

FRISCO BOWL

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

Dec. 20, 2017 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

GASPARILLA BOWL

Temple vs. Florida International

Dec. 21, 2017 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

BAHAMAS BOWL

UAB vs. Ohio

Dec. 22, 2017 | 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Wyoming vs. Central Michigan

Dec. 22, 2017 | 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

Texas Tech vs. South Florida

Dec. 23, 2017 | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama

ARMED FORCES BOWL

Army vs. San Diego State

Dec. 23, 2017 | 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL

Appalachian State vs. Toledo

Dec. 23, 2017 | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

HAWAI’I BOWL

Fresno State vs. Houston

Dec. 24, 2017 | 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawai’i

HEART OF DALLAS BOWL

Utah vs. West Virginia

Dec. 26, 2017 | 1:20 p.m. ET on ESPN

Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

QUICK LANE BOWL

Duke vs. Northern Illinois

Dec. 26, 2017 | 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

CACTUS BOWL

Kansas State vs. UCLA

Dec. 26, 2017 | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

INDEPENDENCE BOWL

Florida State vs. Southern Miss

Dec. 27, 2017 | 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

PINSTRIPE BOWL

Boston College vs. Iowa

Dec. 27, 2017 | 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

FOSTER FARMS BOWL

Arizona vs. Purdue

Dec. 27, 2017 | 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TEXAS BOWL

Texas vs. Missouri

Dec. 27, 2017 | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

MILITARY BOWL

Virginia vs. Navy

Dec. 28, 2017 | 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

CAMPING WORLD BOWL

No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech

Dec. 28, 2017 | 5:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

ALAMO BOWL

No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU

Dec. 28, 2017 | 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

HOLIDAY BOWL

No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 18 Washington State

Dec. 28, 2017 | 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California

BELK BOWL

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

Dec. 29, 2017 | 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

SUN BOWL

No. 24 NC State vs. Arizona State

Dec. 29, 2017 | 2 p.m. ET on CBS

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

MUSIC CITY BOWL

Kentucky vs. No. 21 Northwestern

Dec. 29, 2017 | 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

ARIZONA BOWL

Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Dec. 29, 2017 | 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

COTTON BOWL CLASSIC

No. 8 USC vs. No. 5 Ohio State

Dec. 29, 2017 | 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TAXSLAYER BOWL

Louisville vs. No. 23 Mississippi State

Dec. 30, 2017 | 12 p.m. ET

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

LIBERTY BOWL

Iowa State vs. No. 20 Memphis

Dec. 30, 2017 | 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

FIESTA BOWL

No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State

Dec. 30, 2017 | 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

ORANGE BOWL

No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami

Dec. 30, 2017 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

OUTBACK BOWL

Michigan vs. South Carolina

Jan. 1, 2018 | 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

PEACH BOWL

No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF

Jan. 1, 2018 | 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

CITRUS BOWL

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU

Jan. 1, 2018 | 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

ROSE BOWL GAME (CFP SEMIFINAL)

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia

Jan. 1, 2018 | 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

SUGAR BOWL (CFP SEMIFINAL)

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

Jan. 1, 2018 | 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

Jan. 8, 2018 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

