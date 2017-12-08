Gal Gadot, Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Kick Off The Holiday Season In Festive Gowns

As the holidays approach, we’ll see red and green everywhere, including on our fave celebs! Gal Gadot & more stars have already started rocking festive gowns. See them here!

Everyone has a different opinion of when the holiday season truly begins. Some people will tell you that it starts the second Halloween ends, while others refuse to acknowledge Christmas until December’s already begun. But if you need help deciphering when the holidays are truly here, let the stars to be your guide. No, not the stars in the sky. We’re talking about the countless A-listers who start to wear more red, green, silver and gold as the days creep closer to Dec. 25. Gal Gadot, 32, Chrissy Teigen, 32, and Rosie-Huntington Whiteley, 30, are just a few celebs who’ve already started rocking holiday-inspired gowns.

Gal and Chrissy both attended GQ‘s Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 8. Gal stunned in a crimson red Dior gown that actually had a bit of a fashion twist to it. The dress actually split up the front to reveal a pair of shorts, which uh, can we get put into all of our dresses? The Wonder Woman star’s dress was as sweet as it was sexy. The dress featured a plunging neckline, A-line silhouette and a bow belt that added an extra touch of femininity. The entire ensemble was pretty much what holiday dress dreams are made of.

Chrissy’s look for the event was just as festive, but definitely different. She rocked a velvet wrap-dress in a trendy blush tone. The Lip Sync Battle star accessorized with matching gold earrings and tiny clutch. Chrissy looked positively glowing, but that might be due to her growing baby bump. Not only did the model make Christmas vibes look cool, but she also proved her pregnancy style is top notch. We’re sure she’ll be giving moms-to-be fashion inspo in the months leading up to the birth of her second baby.

Gal and Chrissy aren’t the only ones who know how to dress for the holidays. Click through the gallery above to see other stars wearing elegant gowns inspired by the season!

