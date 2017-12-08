Uh Oh! Camila Cabello suffered two unfortunate wardrobe malfunctions at NYC’s Jingle Ball on Dec. 8. But don’t worry, she recovered like a boss. See it, here!

Camila Cabello, 20, ripped her pants backstage during NYC’s Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 8. The former Fifth Harmony singer admitted to her malfunction with a Spongebob Squarepants reference, when she told the crowd, “I ripped my pants backstage,” in the Nickelodeon character’s awkward voice. The crowd cheered loudly, comforting her for speaking on the embarrassing moment. She’s a true queen! In addition to her ripped pants, Camila had trouble holding up her bustier top. It kept falling, causing her to constantly pull it up throughout the show. See video below!

Camila preformed her new song “Never Be The Same,” a track on her album entitled, “Camila.” The song “Never Be The Same,” describes a classic love story in which Camila describes the feeling of being high on love and how that can change a person. With lyrics like, “And I’ll never be the same without you here. I’ll live alone and hide myself behind my tears,” it is sure to be a relatable breakup song. Also on the album is hit single “Havana” featuring Young Thug ,26, and the juicy song “Real Friends,” which allegedly speaks on her relationships with former girl group mates Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani Kordei.

To us Camila can do no wrong and we love how she handled her wardrobe malfunction!

#camilacabello tells the crowd about the crazy day she had including ripping her pants backstage😱 #Z100JingleBall #camilizers pic.twitter.com/KAdcwg9n6q — Z100 New York (@Z100NewYork) December 9, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Camila’s wardrobe malfunction? Let us know your thoughts below!