Caitlyn Jenner’s Dog Miraculously Found After Fleeing Home Amidst Intense CA Winds

One day after Caitlyn Jenner came home to find her dog missing, she was reunited with the adorable pup — and the story is so touching.

Caitlyn Jenner is breathing a sigh of relief after finding her dog on Dec. 7. The former Olympian feared her adorable yellow Labrador was dead after she came home from dinner on Dec. 6 to find her nowhere in sight. On top of that, the roof of Caitlyn’s Malibu home had also been torn off due to the severe winds in Southern California right now. Wreckage was left strewn across Caitlyn’s property, and she was devastated about what that could mean for the pup, Bertha. However, the very next day, Caitlyn found the eight-month-old pup wandering just a bit away from her house. “Poof, down the hill is this filthy-covered Bertha,” Caitlyn’s rep told People.

Caitlyn left her destroyed home to stay at a family member’s on the 6th, but returned with a cleanup crew to rummage through the debris on the 7th. While they were working on removing all the wreckage, one crew member revealed they saw a dog down the hill from Caitlyn’s home, and when the 68-year-old went to investigate, that’s when she was reunited with the puppy. Before that, though, there was deep fear that much worse had happened. “It was awful. We all thought Bertha was buried under that wreckage,” Caitlyn’s rep admitted. “Nowhere to be found last night nor [Thursday] morning.”

It was only six months ago that Caitlyn took to Instagram to show off her adorable new companion. In a pic posted June 5, she held up the tiny puppy and wrote,”A new member of my family – Bertha, two months old.” Since then, the two have been totally inseparable, and we’re so relieved they’re both okay!

