Bella Hadid & The Weeknd — Will She Bring Him Home For Christmas?

Now that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are rekindling their romance, will he be joining her for Christmas this year?! Here’s what we’re hearing!

Ever since Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, parted ways, the rumors have been non-stop about the crooner attempted to get back with his former flame Bella Hadid, 21! But, with Christmas right around the corner, we’ve dying to know if Bella and Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) are going to spend the holly joly season together! “Bella won’t be inviting The Weeknd to spend Christmas with her and her family,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her family is not ready to accept him back, there was a time when they welcomed him like one of the family but he lost that privilege.” Yikes!

The source went on to add that, if her family ever welcomes him back, it’s going to take a while after he broke her heart. “It’s going to take a long time for him to earn it back. Her dad’s very protective and he still doesn’t trust The Weeknd, he’s very wary of this whole reunion. He’s extremely supportive and I’m sure Bella will eventually wear him down and get him to forgive The Weeknd but that time is not now.” It sounds like Abel’s road to forgiveness is just beginning! Head here to take a look back at Bella and Weeknd’s relationship!

As we previously reported, Abel and Bella are practically inseparable now, even when they’re not in the same place! Apparently the rumored couple “have been talking, texting, and FaceTiming each other pretty consistently,” a source told Us Weekly. Awww! Maybe next year, if things are so still going well, Bella’s family will be able to embrace Abel again!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Bella’s family welcome back Abel or no? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.