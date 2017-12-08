Gal Gadot, Bella Hadid & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Celebs brought their style A-games this week, and we have the pics to prove it! From sexy red gowns to effortless white frocks, check out our fave looks here!

Looking red hot, Bella Hadid, 21, attended the TAG Heuer VIP party in London, on Dec. 8, and saying the model stunned is an understatement. Bella wore a glittery cherry-red dress with matching lipstick, which proved to not only be festive, but also super flattering. Her dress hug her curves in all the right places, and she finished off the look with edgy black, strappy heels. As the new face of TAG Heuer, Bella certainly made an impression! Click here to see Bella’s hottest pics.

Bella isn’t the only one who rocked red this week though. Gal Gadot, 32, and Karlie Kloss, 25, also wowed in shades of scarlet, and each star looked breath-taking! Gal showed up at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year party on Dec. 7 wearing a stunning Christian Dior dress. The gown featured a plunging neckline and bow detail at the waist, but our favorite thing was the huge slit right down the center, that showed off a smaller slip-dress underneath. SO chic. Meanwhile, Karlie strutted her stuff at the British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 4 wearing Vivienne Westwood Couture.

Karlie’s dress fit her like a dream, and we love how she matched her lipstick to the orangey-red shade of her strapless gown. And while all the Fashion Award attendees looked amazing, our other two favorites from the night were Selena Gomez, 25, and Kaia Gerber, 16. Selena had on Coach, of course, as she’s the brand’s newest celeb face. Her dress was a creamy white with all sorts of ruffles and bits of lace. Kaia, on the other hand, stunned in a light blue set by Ralph & Russo. Her elegant skirt and crop top featured fun tiers and shoulder cut-outs — totally age-appropriate AND gorgeous!

Karen Gillan, 30, shimmered at the Jumanji premiere in London on Dec. 7 in a rose-gold gown and statement silver jewelry. The pale pink dress was beautiful on its own, but on Karen, it truly looked unbelievable! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, 32, also wore pink for the GQ Men of the Year Dinner on Dec. 7. Rather than silk though, the gown was velvet, and Chrissy’s skin was completely glowing the whole night! Talk about a flattering hue for the mom-to-be!

Joan Smalls, 29, seemed to channel a modern-day Cleopatra in a skimpy gold dress she wore to the Moschino Miami Party in Florida on Dec. 7. Her plunging neckline and criss-crossed straps were EVERYTHING! And last but not least, Hailee Steinfeld, 20, looked completely fabulous at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere in London on Dec. 7. The actress wowed in all white, and her mini skirt and top was eyelet, which we loved. Hailee has truly kicked her style up a notch this year!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Bella’s outfit as much as we are? Which best-dressed look is your favorite this week?