August Ames Heartbreaking Suicide Note Reportedly Found In Car After Tragic Death At 23

August Ames left behind a suicide note before tragically taking her own life. Find out what she wrote in her final message here.

Before taking her life, August Ames left a suicide note behind in her car. Within the note that was addressed to her family and friends, August allegedly apologized for killing herself in a public park, The Blast reports. However, according to the Medical Examiner, August failed to mention the bullying and online harassment she suffered in the days leading up to her suicide at any point in her message, which was discovered by authorities. We reported earlier how the Ventura County Medical Examiner spokesperson said that the official cause of death was asphyxiation from hanging herself, an act which she committed in a park 20 minutes away from her home. Immediately after her death, many of her friends initially believed that she had taken her life as a result of cyberbullying after August tweeted about refusing to do a scene with a male adult performer who had done gay porn.

While the suicide note did not indicate that bullying was an impetus for August taking her own life, we reported earlier how Dr. Jenn Mann informed us that bully victims are 229 times more likely to commit suicide than non-victims, according to a study by Yale University. It’s now also come to light that August reportedly had mental health issues that stemmed from when she was allegedly sexually assaulted as a kid.

One of August’s friends and fellow porn star Alison Tyler said that the porn industry could have been a lot more supportive of August, and that August had never been “homophobic” despite claims that a controversial tweet she posted was potentially gay-bashing. Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think more light will be shed on August’s death? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.