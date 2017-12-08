Aaron Carter Drops Epic New Music After Two Months In Rehab: Listen To ‘(Don’t) Say Goodbye’

It’s safe to say Aaron Carter has had quite the year. Following a DUI arrest, a car accident and gaining 30 lbs. in rehab, where he spent two months, he’s back with a new single!

Aaron Carter, 30, is back in business after spending two months in a treatment facility to focus on his health! He’s debuted a song called “(Don’t) Say Goodbye” off of his upcoming full-length album LøVë, which is his first in 15 years and set to drop in February 2018. Listen below!

“For me, it’s all about the music. And if there is one lesson I’ve learned this year, it is to not dwell on the past, but to live for the future and I am so excited for what the new year will bring my musical career and my life,” Aaron said via a press release about everything he’s been through this year, including a “severe” car accident. “I am so grateful to my fans and look forward to sharing this deeply personal music which, came from the inner core of my heart and soul,” he added. So awesome!

Aaron also recently revealed that the song was written for an ex-girlfriend. “They aren’t my exes when I’m writing the songs,” he joked to E! News. “I’m just trying to tell them a story through the songs so that they get it or wake up or realize what is going on and it ends up being too late by the time it drops.”

Listen to “(Don’t) Say Goodbye:”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “(Don’t) Say Goodbye?” Tell us if you love it, and if you’re glad Aaron is back on his game!