Is Younes Bendjima Officially Kourtney Kardashian’s BF? Kim & Khloe Squeeze The Truth Out Of Her

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima aren’t afraid to PDA, but when it comes to putting a label on it, Kourt is super shy! So is he officially her boyfriend??

So what’s Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima‘s relationship status, anyway? Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are determined to find out, and they trick Kourt into telling them in the Dec. 10 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians by setting her up on a “date.” Watch the amusing clip above!

“Oh my god, we have the most perfect guy for you,” Kim tells Kourtney over FaceTime. Khloe continues excitedly: “Okay, he’s tall, he has the best body, and he has two kids. He has like a 12-pack and big muscles.” The sisters try not to giggle as they reveal they’re talking about Thor — AKA Chris Hemsworth — and gauge Kourt’s reaction!

“Did you ask Thor if he wanted to go out on a date with me?” Kourtney asks, suspicious. “I don’t go on dates.” She adds that she’s “too busy” to go on dates these days…hmm, wonder why?! Catch up on the best moments from Season 14 of KUWTK.

“But we noticed you were out with a certain someone,” Kim presses, referencing Younes, who was spotted holding hands with Kourt in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. “So that’s your boyfriend?” Khloe inquires, attempting to get Kourt to confirm, but she’s completely mum! “So you hang out with this guy but you won’t validate anything to us? That’s weird,” Khloe adds. We feel you.

“She fully does not go for it, so she definitely has a boyfriend,” Kim later says in a confessional. Agreed!

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Younes will ever put a label on it? Tell us if you find this new clip funny!