Warren Moon: 5 Things To Know About NFL Hall-Of-Famer Sued For Alleged Sexual Harassment

Warren Moon has been sued by his former assistant for alleged sexual harassment. Here’s everything to know about the former NFL star and the case.

1. What does the lawsuit state? A woman named Wendy Haskell filed a lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court in California on Dec. 4, alleging that Warren Moon made “unwanted and unsolicited” sexual advances toward her while she was working as his assistant during the summer of 2017. Wendy claims that Warren made her “submit to a variety of unnerving sexual and perverse controlling arrangements” while they worked together. She alleges that he once drugged her drink on a business trip, then pulled off her bathing suit on the beach, and accuses Warren of grabbing her crotch on another trip, among other shocking allegations.

2. What does Warren say about the allegations? Warren has denied Wendy’s claims against him. On Dec. 7, his lawyer said Warren had yet to be served with a lawsuit, but is “aware” of Wendy’s allegations and denies them. “Mr. Moon contends these claims are meritless, and he has every intention to vigorously defend himself in court.” However, Warren has decided to take a leave of absence from his radio broadcasting job with the Seattle Seahawks because he realizes that his duties at the station “will be impacted as he defends himself against these claims.” This is not the first time Warren has been accused of sexual harassment — a cheerleader alleged that he offered her cash for sex in 1995, but they settled out of court.

3. How did his football career start? Warren played quarterback at West Los Angeles College in 1974-75, and gained enough recognition to be accepted by the University of Washington. After two average seasons, he helped lead the team to the Rose Bowl in 1978. They won, and he was named MVP.

4. What was his professional career like? After playing in the Canadian Football League for several years, Warren joined the NFL with the Houston Oilers in 1984. He played with the Texas team until the 1993 season, and was traded to the Minnesota Vikings after that. He was signed to the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent during the 1997 season, and after two years, began playing backup for the Kansas City Chiefs. He announced his retirement in Jan. 2001. Warren had incredible stats throughout his career, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

5. Is he married? Warren got married to his teenage sweetheart Felicia Hendricks in 1981. In 1995, he was arrested after she called the police and claimed that he hit her on the head and choked her in their home. However, he was acquitted in court because she admitted to initiating the violence. The couple had four children together and divorced in 2001. Warren remarried Mandy Ritter in 2005.

