Ultra Violet: Stars Wearing 2018 Color Of The Year: See Your Style Inspiration

The future is purple! Pantone officially named ‘Ultra Violet’ as its color of the year for 2018! And, it turns out that these stars were ahead of the trend all along! See Sofia Richie and more stars stun in ‘Ultra Violet’!

You may want to start updating your closet with shades of purple! — The Pantone Color Institute has officially named “Ultra Violet” as its Color of the Year for 2018. The institute — which crowns a different color each year — is a consulting service within Pantone, which predicts global color trends. And, 2018 is all about the meditation and calming feeling of deep purple tones. Sofia Richie, 19, has already rocked the new trend when she stepped out in a strapless sexy mini. Kylie Jenner, 20, even added the color to her wardrobe when she rocked sexy over-the-knee “Ultra Violet” boots, earlier this year. See the young stars and more celebs in “Ultra Violet” in our attached gallery!

With all that’s going on in the world today — between mass shootings, divided political opinions and more — “Ultra Violet” has a deeper and more significant meaning that coincides with healing. “The Pantone Color of the Year has come to mean so much more than ‘what’s trending’ in the world of design; it’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today,” Laurie Pressman, the Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said. “Ultra Violet” is created when shades of blue and red blend together, which makes it “the most complex of all colors,” Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone’s executive director, revealed.

Exactly why is “Ultra Violet” all the rage in 2018? — “A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, [PANTONE 18-3838], Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future,” the official website explains of their choice 2018 color of the year. Describing the color as “complex and contemplative,” Pantone reveals that Ultra Violet expresses “mysteries of the cosmos, the intrigue of what lies ahead, and the discoveries beyond where we are now… Ultra Violet symbolizes experimentation and non-conformity, spurring individuals to imagine their unique mark on the world, and push boundaries through creative outlets.”

Pantone features a calming visual of “Ultra Violet,” which displays a galaxy-like atmosphere with endless stars, sparkling in the deep purple tones of a limitless sky — That night sky, Pantone says, “is symbolic of what is possible and continues to inspire the desire to pursue a world beyond our own.”

The institute’s description goes on to mention musical icons such as, the late Prince, David Bowie, and Jimi Hendrix who all introduced the world to their own shades of “Ultra Violet” through expressions of individuality, pop culture and music. Now, stars like, Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner are keep their legacy alive. Be sure to see all of the celebrities who’ve been rocking 2018’s Color of the Year in our above gallery!

“Ultra Violet” trails 2017’s Pantone color of the year — Pantone 15-0343, “greenery” — a light green shade, which represented hope and a closeness with nature.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with the color choice?