Tiny Twerks & Talks Wild Bedroom Sex With Her ‘King’ TI: ‘We Keep It Hood’

NSFW! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris just gave fans an in-depth description of what goes on in the bedroom with her and T.I.! When she hit the stage with Xscape on Dec. 7, Tiny did some R-rated twerking and talking!

Talk that talk, honey! — Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, turned Xscape’s show into an R-rated scene when she took the stage in Columbia, SC on Dec. 7! In between their set, the DJ blasted Cardi B and G-Eazy‘s “No Limit” and Tiny twerked while the crowd roared with cheers. And, in the midst of her booty-shaking stint, Tiny teased what goes on behind closed doors with her estranged husband, T.I.! “Y’all know I am dealing with a king right,” Tiny teased. “So, in my bedroom, we like to keep it hood and sexy,” she said before singing along to “No Limit” — “F–k’em then I get some money.” Watch below!

Tiny’s racy rant got a lot of fans questioning if she’s back with T.I. One of her Xscape members later chimed in at the end of the video to ask Tiny to stop. The member mentioned T.I, which led fans to believe that they’re not looking to finalize that divorce any time soon. As you may know, Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. back in December 2016. However, the pair never completed the legal docs, as they were reported to be on and off throughout 2017. Tiny and T.I. even took to social media to show love for each other on their seventh wedding anniversary in July.

Tiny became vulnerable about her relationship with T.I. during Xscape: Still Kickin’ It‘s 4-part Bravo special. When Xscape officially began performing shows as a group again, Tamika, LaTocha and Kandi‘s husbands were all there to support them; However, T.I. was nowhere to be found and Tiny became visibly upset. Nonetheless, he showed up at the last minute with their kids and a beautiful bouquet of roses, which Tiny loved.

Later in the third episode, Tiny opened up about Tip, and said they’re still sexually active because they’re married; Yet, “it doesn’t mean that we’re necessarily back on track.” But, that was then and this is now. It seems like Tiny and T.I. are back on track. We’ll have to see how this plays out!

