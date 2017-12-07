The Weeknd & Bella Hadid ‘Texting & FaceTiming’ All The Time Since Selena Gomez Split

Are Bella Hadid and The Weeknd officially back together yet? They’ve reportedly been ‘talking, texting, and FaceTiming,’ pretty much 24/7 since his breakup with Selena Gomez!

Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 27, just can’t stay away from each other. After breaking up with Selena Gomez, 25, in October, the “Starboy” singer immediately got back into his ex’s life. The on-off couple “have been talking, texting, and FaceTiming each other pretty consistently,” a source told Us Weekly. Ahh!

While Bella and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have been keeping an open line of communication, don’t expect them to make any sort of relationship announcement just yet. They “aren’t back together officially by any means,” the source told the magazine, but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for a take two! “Bella really missed him,” the source added. “She’s happy with where things are and he is too. They are still totally in love.”

The Weeknd certainly moved on quickly from Selena. He was spotted leaving Bella’s apartment not long after Sel started hanging out with her on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23. But in theory, there wasn’t any drama between the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer and Selena when they ended things. “The best part? It’s actually… you know what, though? Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” Selena told Billboard about the breakup. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Sel’s comments were really sweet, but it doesn’t totally explain why The Weeknd purged the “Wolves” singer from his Instagram in a Calvin Harris-esque manner. The singer deleted every photo of his ex after they each unfollowed each other on the social media platform. So, uh, what gives? Maybe The Weeknd wants to prove to Bella that he’s truly over Selena and ready to commit to her? Maybe the photos didn’t fit his Insta aesthetic? Or maybe more went down between him and the “Bad Liar” singer than we’re actually aware of. While we don’t know everything about the breakup, we do know that it looks like there’s only a matter of time before The Weeknd and Bella officially rekindle their romance.

