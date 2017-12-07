‘The Amazing Race’ 30th Season: Meet The Cast From ‘Big Brother’, NBA & More

How exciting! The FULL competitive cast for ‘The Amazing Race’s 30th season has just been announced, and we have the full lineup for you to check out.

The Amazing Race returns on January 3, 2018 for a milestone 30th season. How crazy is that? CBS has finally announced who will be competing in the 30th season on December 7, and you’ll notice there are quite a few familiar faces among the group. There are 11 teams in total for the 30th season, and some of the cast members are from Big Brother, X-Games, former NBA stars, and more. The group is extremely diverse as far as notoriety, skill and talents go, so this season is definitely going to be interesting to watch. But now, onto the list!

Here is the full cast by teams: #TeamSlamDunk (NBA stars Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion), #TeamGoatYoga (goat yoga instructors April Gould and Sarah Williams), #TeamBigBrother (Big Brother contestants and real-life couple, Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf), #TeamYale (top-ranking debaters, Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak), #TeamWellStrung (string quartet musicians and real-life couple, Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant), #TeamIndyCar (IndyCar drivers Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly), #TheRingGirls (ring girls and Instagram models, Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald), #TeamChomp (competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus), #TeamExtreme (X-games athletes Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak), #TeamOceanRescue (lifeguards and real-life couple, Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin), and last but certainly not least, #TheFirefighters (firefighters and twin brothers, Eric Guiffreda and Daniel Guiffreda).

