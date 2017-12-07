Selena Gomez Excited: Planning To See Justin Bieber & His Mom Pattie In LA — She Loves Her

Aww! Just weeks after reuniting with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez is finally meeting up with his mom, Pattie Mallette, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned everyone’s super excited!

It’s the reunion we’ve been waiting for! Sure, we were super happy when Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, reunited, but hearing that Sel is about to meet up with JB’s mom, Pattie Mallette — for the first time since Jelena reunited — well, that just warms our hearts. “Justin’s mom’s in LA this week and I know the plan is to meet up, just the three of them. It’s going to be incredibly emotional because they have so much history. There will be some tears, I’m sure,” a friend of Selena’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. HEAR MORE ABOUT JUSTIN AND SELENA IN OUR PODCAST HERE.

“It’s all love — Pattie’s already been so welcoming. She’s totally supportive of Selena and Justin being in each other’s lives again. And Selena’s so happy to have Pattie back in her life. Selena missed her. It was extra hard when she and Justin broke up because she loved his family so much and she felt like she kind of lost them too. Reconnecting like this — the three of them — is a really beautiful thing,” our source adds.

This is amazing! As you’ll recall, Justin recently mended his relationship with his 41-year-old mother after having some sort of a falling out. And after Justin reunited with Selena, she seemingly confirmed their romance had rekindled. “Crazy wild love! It doesn’t stop it doesn’t end,” she tweeted on Nov. 1. “Love love love,” she wrote in another tweet and added, “Love casts out fear. God is love.” She didn’t name names at the time, but the timing couldn’t be more suspicious. Pattie always loved Justin and Selena together, so knowing they’re all going to spend some quality time together again makes us super happy!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to hear Selena Gomez is reuniting with Justin Bieber’s mom? Tell us how you feel below!