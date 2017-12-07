After some sun, it was time for fun. Scott Disick cozied up to Sofia Richie at a party celebrating her ‘DuJour’ cover in Miami and the PDA between these two was so sweet!

It was Sofia Richie’s big night! The 19-year-old stunner was the belle of the ball – or in this case, bash, as she attended the Art Basel Kick-Off party at Miami’s Confidante on Dec. 6, according to Daily Mail. The bash was put on by DuJour magazine in celebration of Sofia appearing on the cover of the latest installment and she certainly turned heads with her little black dress (with playful peek-a-boo slit.) Of course, she didn’t go to this party alone, as she had Scott Disick, 34, by her side! The KUWTK star was on hand to support his sweetheart. They stayed close to each other throughout the night, and she was frequently snapped laughing at his jokes. Awww.

Before the bash, Scott and Sofia reunited on the sandy beaches of Miami. Despite rumors that these two called it quits, they certainly looked like a couple while catching some rays. Sofia looked sizzling in a red bikini while “The Lord” rocked his standard beachwear: a white shirt and a pair of shorts. It seems these two wanted to freshen up their tans before they hit the DuJour party.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, that sunny shot of Scott and Sofia’s sweet reunion threw at least five hundred pounds of shade on reports of their breakup. Scott reportedly called it quits with Lionel Richie’s teenage daughter because he was “tired of [her] childish games,” and was upset that she “didn’t give a damn” about his recovery. Well, that doesn’t seem to be the case now, does it? Speaking of cases, check out Sofia’s phone case. When she was spotted hanging out in London on Nov. 14, eagle-eyed paps noticed that she was rocking a case featuring the face of her bae, Scott Disick!

Prior to the talk of a possible split, Scott and Sofia were reportedly getting really “serious.” They had been traveling all around the world – from Mexico to New York to Venice and, now, Miami. Sofia reportedly had a huge impact on Scott’s life and he hasn’t “partied” since they met. So, if these two are getting serious, is there a chance Scott brings her to Christmas with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and their kids? Maybe? These two have “an agreement” that they won’t introduce any new partners to their kids — Mason, 7; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 2 – unless it’s really serious, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. So, while Scott and Sofia’s romance may be sizzling in Miami, unless their love is hotter than the center of the sun, don’t expect to see her at the Kardashian-Disick family Christmas.

