Ryan Shazier Sadly ‘May Never Play Football Again’ After Horrific Back Injury

A neurology who consults with the NFL is offer his insights on whether or not Ryan Shazier, whose back was injured on Monday Dec. 4, is going to be hitting the field any time soon.

NFL fans grew fearful after Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier tackled Cincinnati Bengals John Malone during Monday Night Football, Dec. 4, injuring his spine. He lay on the field gabbing for his back, his legs motionless. The 25-year-old was taken off the field on a stretcher and underwent a spinal stabilization operation on Wednesday Dec. 6. Now, fans are anxious to know if they’ll see Ryan play again. Dr. Anthony Alessi, a neurologist who has consulted with the NFL Players Association in the past, and who hasn’t examined Ryan, has stepped forward to offer some thoughts on what fans can expect.

“It’s not good…We’re not going to see him this season. He may not play football again.” Alessi told ESPN’s Michael Steele. Truly heartbreaking. “Last night, UPMC neurosurgeons and Pittsburgh Steelers team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon performed spinal stabilization surgery on Ryan Shazier to address his spinal injury,” the team shared in a statement following the procedure. Head here to take a closer look a Ryan’s career in photos.

Meanwhile Ryan’s loved ones are holding out hope that Ryan recovers. “Please EVERYONE continue to pray for the Lords healing of Ryan,” Michelle Rodriguez, Ryan’s fiancee, wrote on Instagram. “God bless everyone for the continued support and love for our family at this time. We thank you so much!” Likewise, social media has been flooded with individuals hoping he can fully recover from the horrific injury.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Dr. Alessi’s insight? Are you still hoping to see Ryan play this season somehow? Share your thoughts for him and his family in the comments section below.