McKayla Maroney’s Mom Claims Gymnast Was ‘Suicidal’ After Alleged Sexual Abuse

So sad. Erin Maroney just revealed the heartbreaking news that daughter McKayla Maroney was suicidal, following the sexual abuse she endured by Dr. Larry Nassar.

McKayla Maroney, 21, experienced years of emotional distress after being sexual abused by former Olympic team doctor, Larry Nassar. McKayla was scheduled to appear in court December 7, but was instead instructed to give statements in the form of letters. According to Us Weekly, the letter written by her mother explained, “This experience has shattered McKayla. She has transformed from a bubbly, positive, loving, world class athlete into a young adult who was deeply depressed, at times suicidal. At times I was unsure whether I would open her bedroom door and find her dead.”

Erin went on to further explain that they were never allowed to be present at the U.S. Olympic Training Center and that was concerning for her and her husband. The letter was completely devastating as it also described an alleged incident in which McKayla claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted. “I… learned a few weeks ago from my daughter that at the world championships in Tokyo, Nassar drugged her, made her lay nude on a treatment table, straddled her and digitally penetrated her while rubbing his erect penis against her,” Erin wrote.

McKayla has since condemned organizations for not acting faster on the alleged abuse. “If Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee had paid attention to any of the red flags in Larry Nassar’s behavior, I never would have met him,” McKayla said in letter to the court.

Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of molestation according to The New York Times and has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in a federal child pornography case. In addition to being accused of sexual misconduct by over 130 women, Nassar has also been accused of inappropriate behavior by McKayla’s teammates Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglass. We’re proud of McKayla for being brave enough to speak up!

HollywoodLifers, if you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to reach out to The Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.