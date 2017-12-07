Matt Lauer’s Marriage ‘Over’ As Wife Takes Off Wedding Ring: He ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Her

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque’s marriage is ‘basically over.’ She already stopped wearing her wedding ring, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out that there’s no turning back.

Matt Lauer, 59, lost his job at Today over sexual assault allegations, and it looks like he’s also lost his wife, Annette Roque, 52. The former model was seen out without her wedding ring, which is just the beginning of the end for their marriage. “Its basically over between the two, so much pain has happened and turning back now for any reconciliation is not an option,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Annette removed her wedding ring because she whole heartedly believes Matt doesn’t deserve her wearing it. The marriage is over and its just the time and paperwork that remain to get it all done.”

While she hasn’t filed for divorce just yet, it’s only a matter of time before Annette starts the legal process. “Its a hard time for Annette but she is going at it at her own pace, its still very present with her and heartbreaking but she will figure out divorce proceedings within the next few weeks or months,” the source continued. “Shortly after the new year seems to be when things will start happening.”

Matt also seems to know the trouble he’s in with his wife. As we’ve previously reported, he’s already anticipating Annette filing for divorce, and is just hoping the separation comes after the upcoming holidays. By the looks of it, that’s exactly how the timing will pan out, but it’ll be for Annette’s sake, not his.

We’ve already suspected that this relationship was on its way out. After Annette stepped out in Sag Harbor, New York without her wedding band, her father told Daily Mail that she “is not going to stay with [Matt] and work it out.” Honestly, we don’t blame her. The disgraced TV host initially lost his job over allegations that he sexually assaulting a female NBC staffer during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Other women have since come forward with accusations including giving a co-worker a sex toy and inviting a woman into his office where he allegedly asked if he could show her his penis.

