Lindsey Vonn Slams Donald Trump: I’m Representing U.S., Not President, At Olympics

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn calls out President Donald Trump in a new interview!

The 2018 Winter Olympics are right around the bend and that means athletes like Lindsey Vonn, 33, are once again stepping into the limelight! But the gorgeous skier made it clear in a recent interview that when she goes to Pyeongchang, South Korea she’s not representing President Donald Trump, 71! “Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president,” she told CNN in a new interview, not hesitating to take aim at the polarizing commander in chief. But that was far from the end of her insults for Trump! Head here for loads more images of the gorgeous bombshell!

“I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony,” said Lindsey of the coveted gathering. “I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.” Oh snap! So, would Lindsey be willing to visit the White House? “Absolutely not,” she staunchly replied. “No. But I have to win to be invited. No, actually I think every US team member is invited so no I won’t go.” It seems pretty clear where Lindsey stands and we’re loving it!

If it’s a day that ends in Y, then The Donald is still managing to offend and incite animus. His most recent hair-raising decision is choosing to name Jerusalem the capital of Israel. This decision has been met with sweeping condemnation throughout the world but primarily in the Middle East where protests have broken out, according to CNN. This move is considered fruitless because both Israelis and Palestinians consider Jerusalem their capital and this makes it appear as thought Trump is choosing a side.

