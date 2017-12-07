Uh oh! LaVar Ball is continuing to escalate his feud with Donald Trump. He’s throwing major shade at the prez with a Twitter video dunking on him hard.

The only American who has a bigger ego than Donald Trump, 71, is LaVar Ball, 50, the father of basketball prodigies Lonzo, 20, LiAngelo, 19, and LaMelo, 16. The two narcissists have already gone at it after Trump took credit for getting LiAngelo back from China after his Nov. shoplifting arrest there, and LaVar refused to give him any thanks whatsoever. Now Var is poking the wasp’s nest by taunting Trump online with a GIF. It shows him and the tycoon going at it in a basketball game where he dunks on the billionaire hard, knocking him to the ground. He definitely wants to get the president’s attention as he tweeted it directly to him and wrote “ # thetrumpdunk # stayinyolane.”

LaVar definitely went to a lot of work to get Trump’s attention in the visual diss. It shows animated versions of him in a red basketball uniform going up against the president in his usual dark suit and red tie. As soon as cartoon Trump hits the ground his puffy hair goes flying and he gets and angry look on his face. He reaches for his phone to tweet something out — since that is his preferred method of communication — and instead his device resets and plays the dunking scene all over again. See pics of LaVar, here.

The beef between the two started when Trump demanded a thank you from LiAngelo for allegedly asking Chinese leader Xi Jinping to allow him and two of his then-UCLA basketball teammates to return to the states after the Shanghai shoplifting incident. While LiAngelo did give him thanks in his speech when he returned to LA, LaVar said Trump had nothing to do with the release, telling ESPN “Who? What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

Of course Trump went off the rails at the diss, tweeting that he “should have left them in jail” about LiAngelo and his teammates. LaVar then doubled down, going on CNN in a cringeworthy interview where he kept refusing to thank Trump, and taunted that if he was really involved he would have brought his son home on Air Force One. Now with his dunk on Trump GIF, the war is still alive and well. We’re just dying to see if Trump takes the bait and responds to LaVar’s shade.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump will resist the urge to clap back at LaVar’s Twitter GIF diss?