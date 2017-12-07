Kim Kardashian Asks Grandma If She’s ‘Too Sexy’ With Nude Pics & MJ’s Response Is Hilarious

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian loves to show off her bodacious figure, but how does Grandmother MJ feel about her nude pics? Watch, here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is known for breaking the internet. She has no shame in her game when it comes to showing off her body, but her Grandmother, Mary Jo Houghton, 83, may not share the same sentiments. Kim interviewed MJ on whether or not she thinks Kim and the rest of her sisters are “too sexy” and if their bare-it-all reputation makes her uncomfortable. In the video, posted to Kim’s app, MJ answered, “Well I think you like to be nude, all of you guys and half the people on the internet. I think that it’s a thing now that people want to show their bodies,” in which Kim responded with “If you got it flaunt it.”

Although the two may share different opinions when it comes to posting certain pics, Kim and MJ also share similarities. Both Kim and Mary Jo had two-month-long marriages. Kim was married to NBA star Kris Humphries, 32, in August 2011 and filed for divorce October of that year. Like grandmother, like granddaughter I suppose. MJ explained, “We have so much in common. I mean history repeats itself, I cant believe it because I was married for two months at 18. Right out of high school I was given an engagement ring.” Mary Jo recounted on her short lived marriage telling Kim she got out of it after realizing she wasn’t having much fun. The two bonded over not wanting to waste their exes’ time.

At the end of the video, Kim asked her grandmother who her favorite grandchild is. Of course Mary Jo couldn’t just pick one, so Kim helped her by saying it would have to be her and Kourtney Kardashian ,38, because they’ve known MJ the longest.

