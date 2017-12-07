Fergie Confesses: I Was Addicted To Crystal Meth & Had Chemically-Induced Psychosis & Dementia

Fergie has revisited the period of her life when she struggled with meth addiction in terrifying detail. She says the drug caused her to hallucinate even after quitting.

Fergie, 42, has been open about her wilder younger days when she struggled with crystal meth addiction. She shared with Oprah Winfrey, 63, in 2012 about how she was so miserable with the girl group Wild Orchid that she turned to drugs, first ecstasy then meth. Now the 42-year-old is going into even deeper detail about her darkest moments. “At my lowest point, I was [suffering from] chemically induced psychosis and dementia,” the singer told iNews. “I was hallucinating on a daily basis. It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.” Whoa!

She said that things got so bad that she was paranoid and hallucinating that the FBI and CIA were tracking her. The “Life Goes On” singer says that she even sought refuge in a church, most likely because of being raised Catholic. “They tried to kick me out, because I was moving down the aisles in this crazy way, as I thought there was an infra-red camera in the church trying to check for my body. I bolted past the altar into a hallway and two people were chasing me,” she recalled.

“I remember thinking: ‘If I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution. And if it really is the drugs, I don’t want to live my life like this any more, anyway.’ I walked out of the church…obviously there was no SWAT team, it was just me in a parking lot. It was a freeing moment.” See pics of Fergie, here.

Fortunately Fergie — whose real name is Stacy Ferguson — got it together and realized that she was in a bad place and needed to get out. “The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun…until it wasn’t. But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better,” she added. Once she cleaned up, Fergie went on to join the Black Eyes Peas and found worldwide fame and success with the band then later as a solo artist. She knows that she’s lucky because many meth addicts don’t end up with a happy ending like she did. “It’s so incredible, I know. I think I must have guardian angels,” she concluded.

HollywoodLifers, do you know someone who has struggled with meth? Were you able to help them?